All Creatures Great and Small renewed for season 5, season 6

A mere matter of days after the season 4 finale, it is clear that more of All Creatures Great and Small is on the way!

Today, PBS and Masterpiece confirmed that they will be bringing the British drama stateside for not only a season 5, but also a season 6. All indications are that the show is going to adopt a similar format to what we’ve seen as of late, where we have had an opportunity to watch six episodes for both of these shows alongside a special. (Often the specials are set around Christmas in the UK, but don’t always air at time in America.)

Per the official synopsis, “the series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to join our unconventional much-loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s.” Basically, the plan here is not change all that much — not that this is too much of a surprise. If there was ever a show to be described as comfort food for viewers, this is probably it.

In a statement, here is what Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson had to say:

“It is such a joy to share the news of two more seasons of All Creatures Great and Small … The MASTERPIECE audience has come to treasure this heart-warming series. We’re also particularly happy to welcome back Callum Woodhouse as Tristan to this incredible ensemble of actors.”

Meanwhile, Sir Colin Callender CBE, CEO of lead producer of the studio Playground, added the following:

“Kindness and decency are increasingly rare qualities these days, so it is a blessing to be able to return to the sanctuary of Skeldale House and James Herriot’s beloved characters who represent all that is the best in us. There are no villains in All Creatures — just everyday folk trying to get through the day with dignity with the help of a supportive community, family and friends. It’s a lesson for modern times.”

