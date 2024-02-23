Love Is Blind season 6 reunion air date, time set at Netflix

Just in case you are interested already in seeing the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion over on Netflix, the streaming service had made their plans!

Today, it was revealed that on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, the reunion show will be available for all viewers. Not that this will not be streamed live, as Netflix seems to have learned from that disaster in the past. However, it will be recorded in front of a live audience and feature some detailed breakdowns on the season overall.

According to the synopsis for the finale (per TVLine), the contestants in the reunion will “reflect on their relationships, dissect the season’s twists and turns, and reveal secrets that have surfaced since the experiment concluded.” You probably know how some of these work if you have watched the show over the years, and we’re always going to be in the camp that these shows are better when at least one couple ends up going the distance. We will just have to wait and see what happens here.

For the time being, let’s just remind you that the finale for Love Is Blind season 6 is streaming on March 6, which means that there’s only a week between this and the reunion — which, at least in our mind, is the optimal amount of time. It allows us a moment or two to breathe but then after that, a great chance to dive head-first into the chaos all over again.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again preside over the reunion; kudos to Vanessa in particular to continue balancing doing this show alongside her full-time job over on NCIS: Hawaii, where she is the lead and dominates much of the story when it comes to air time. It can’t be all that easy of a feat to pull off.

What have you thought about Love Is Blind season 6 so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon as we close in on the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







