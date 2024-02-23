The Woman in the Wall season 2: Is it renewed or canceled?

Following the airing of the season 1 finale this weekend on Showtime, is there a chance at The Woman in the Wall season 2? Or, have we already reached the end of this journey?

There are a handful of different things that are worth discussing within here, but let’s start off by just breaking down the basic state of this show. At the time of this writing, there is no word that another season is happening within the Ruth Wilson series (which aired last year on BBC One in the UK). Based on how the first season wrapped up, it is honestly hard to know how you would keep a show like this going. What’s the viable story there? We don’t want to give a lot away, but there are a ton of different stories that are wrapped up from the first season.

For the time being, we tend to think that all we can really do is note here that sometimes, shows are better off when they reach a natural end and that’s okay. Not every series needs to last for multiple series and for shows in the UK in general, there is often less of this pressure.

Instead of trying to hope for more with The Woman in the Wall, our feeling is that we’re going to be seeing Ruth Wilson get some other exciting projects. Just think about her overall body of work here, which includes the likes of Luther, The Affair, and His Dark Materials. She’s got a longstanding working relationship with both BBC One and Showtime, so we would love to see her do something with either one of them as we move forward. The best thing that we can do here is be patient and from there, see exactly what happens.

Hopefully, you are able to watch and enjoy this particular finale without being spoiled on anything — we know that this could have an impact on your overall enjoyment of it.

What do you think the chances are that The Woman in the Wall season 2 happens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there is some other information coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







