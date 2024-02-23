Genius season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at NatGeo?

Following the season 4 finale tonight on NatGeo, is there a chance for a Genius season 5 at some point in the near future?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that the phrase “near future” is in so many ways subjective, mostly because this is a series that has required a great deal of patience already. We have waited multiple years between various batches of episodes already, and that could happen again. (Season 4 tells the story of Martin Luther King Jr.)

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a Genius season 5, but our hope is that there will be something more in the way of clear news when we get around to the end of the year. From there, we could learn about the subject and then hopefully, after that some sort of premiere date.

With a show like this, it honestly feels like a fool’s errand to sit here and say that the next season should be about any one person. Doesn’t it feel silly to throw some individual name out there like that, all things considered? We certainly tend to think so! There are plenty of subjects worthy of this treatment, so we don’t think that is a concern. This is really just getting the best proper team together in order to deliver that story and if that happens, there is honestly a chance that you are going to get to see something great on the other side.

Honestly, isn’t it better to be patient, anyway, as opposed to seeing some sort of story here thrown together at the last minute? At the very least, we tend to think so! We have seen how rushing together some shows in the past has ultimately come as a detriment to the end product, and we would hate to see that be the case here.

