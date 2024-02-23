The Traitors season 2 episode 9: Is Kate a Traitor, & a cliffhanger

As we prepared to see tonight’s The Traitors season 2 episode 9, we knew that one question was front and center: Would Kate become a Traitor? She had a golden opportunity to come on board, but is this something that she even wanted?

Well, let’s just say that Kate is not Peter, and she was more than happy to come on board alongside Phaedra. Ironically, she immediately started to act suspicious after the fact, which could have easily gotten her into trouble. The only reason it didn’t, at least from our vantage point, is because of the fact that the target was so much on Phaedra already.

For the record, the first move of the new Traitors duo was to get Kevin out of the game, which is another blow to Peter and his crew — who, obviously, are in big trouble at this point. This brings us into what happened at the end of the episode!

In theory, you can argue here that it is so much more obvious that Phaedra should be banished. Look at the evidence! However, what we are seeing this season is that taking out the Traitors isn’t the only important part of the show. Even if people know that Phaedra is a traitor, that doesn’t mean that getting her out immediately is the right move. Instead, there is an argument to be made for just continuing to find a way to cut down the other group’s numbers. That is why we have the ending that we do with both Peter and Phaedra having four votes on them each, and with MJ in the position as key tiebreaker.

We will say that Phaedra’s actions during the main mission didn’t do herself a lot of favors, but her social game is the reason why she is still around — and also, why she could be a threat to win when the dust actually settles.

