Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the premiere of Avatar: The Last Airbender at Netflix, is there a chance that a season 2 will happen? Is there something more to hope for?

The first thing that we should say is that there is 100% room for more story featuring these characters, not that this should be all that much of a surprise. The original animated series went on for multiple series, and we are sure that the producers would like to tell as much of the story as they possibly could.

If for whatever reason you have not heard that much about this world as of yet, take a look at the extended logline below:

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback.

So what does the future hold here?

Well, for now let’s just say that things are a little uncertain. There is certainly a chance that there could be another season, but early reviews have been mixed and there were some frustrations over the way in which the show was being promoted even prior to it coming out. There is a chance that this show could end up being a one-season misfire similar to Cowboy Bebop, but a lot of that is going to come down to viewership — and retention. There needs to be evidence that everyone watched the whole way through.

