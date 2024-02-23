Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 6: Tension…

As we prepare in order to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 6 on NBC week, get set for “Beyond the Sea.” This is a story that will find Stabler facing one of the more challenging cases that he’s had over the past few years — how do you find a serial killer when nobody is willing to talk? It takes a certain element of charisma and luckily, he does have that. It just needs to be implemented the right way.

While Christopher Meloni’s character is dealing with this, there is one other thing you should know: There could be problems with him and IAB. Will this impact whatever he is doing with the case? Not necessarily, but it could impact a lot of other things moving into the long-term.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

02/29/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When several bodies are found in a seaside town, Stabler navigates the politics and secrets of the close-knit community to find a potential serial killer. Jet brings a witness under her protection. Tensions rise when Stabler skips his IAB meeting. TV-14

What about after the fact here?

Well, let’s just say that we are going to be waiting for a good while here! There may not be a plan to get a new episode of the show on March 7, but we certainly think that there will be some throughout the month. In general, we do tend to think that there is a lot of stuff to look forward to throughout the rest of the season, especially since we are not even at the halfway point.

Of course, at some point before the finale, let’s just hope that we have a chance to see some more news on a season 5 — we don’t want to see the show ending anytime soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

