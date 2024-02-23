Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 6: A look at ‘Carousel’

As we prepare to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 6 on NBC next week, you are going to see a story titled “Carousel.” So, what is at the center of this one? Let’s just go ahead and make some of it clear: The victims here are ones who need support desperately. After all, many of them are tourists, and they may not even be tourists from America. With that, there are questions as to who fights for them, though clearly they are deserving of justice just as much as anyone.

Of course, this is where Olivia Benson enters the picture alongside much of the rest of the team. To learn a little bit more, check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 6 synopsis below:

02/29/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU must track down a mysterious suspect targeting tourists staying in hostels and race to identify one woman’s attacker before she opts to go home. TV-14

So what is coming up after this particular story? If you are interested in taking a further look ahead, it looks like there may not be an episode on March 7 — though it may be too early to say that with all certainty. The most important thing to recall here is that the network is going to opt for an off-and-on approach with this show and plenty of the others they still have from Wolf Entertainment. There are 13-episode orders in place, and they want to still keep them on the air until May.

We’ve said this before, but we do not think the number of episodes this season is going to be changing all that much what we get when it comes to the sort of stories we get. We know that this remains a procedural as much as it has always been, but we do think that there will be a few long-term threads that work their way through some of these stories, as well.

