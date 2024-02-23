So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 3: Heather Morris guest stars

As we prepare to see So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 3 on CBS next week, you should also prepare for a familiar face!

Over the course of “The Queen of Courts,” you are going to have an opportunity to see Glee alum Heather Morris come on board — something that we certainly feel will add to the fun. She is one of those people who really does need a new series-regular gig somewhere, and this is the sort of show that does allow you to get some sort of a spotlight. After all, the people around the cases are often the ones who really move forward the story!

Below, you can take a look at the full So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“The Queen of Courts” – Margaret and Todd defend the “Queen of Hearts” (Sandra Bernhard), a notoriously unscrupulous lawyer accused of orchestrating a fraudulent accident that resulted in the death of a “fake victim,” on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Feb. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Heather Morris guest stars as gift shop clerk Judy Maxon.

Ultimately, there doesn’t need to be too much more said beyond this, largely because this is one of those shows that both knows what it is and the sentiment that it is trying to pass along to some of its viewers. This also does feel like something that is really valuable to audiences right now who are looking for a little bit of levity.

Hopefully, this episode will also keep the series moving in a great direction ratings-wise! We are at least happy to say that episodes so far are up both in the demo and total viewers versus season 1 — even if it is only one episode in.

What do you most want to see moving into So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 3 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







