Suits: LA spin-off show adds The Walking Dead alum as Stuart

We already knew that the proposed Suits: LA at NBC had found one of its stars in Stephen Amell. Now, add Josh McDermitt!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former The Walking Dead cast member (best known for playing Eugene) is going to be the other lead for the spin-off, which is currently at the pilot stage at the network.

McDermitt’s character is that of Stuart Lane, described as “a powerful, focused and self-absorbed attorney who heads a firm with his longtime friend Ted Black (Amell) that specializes in entertainment and criminal law.” We imagine that the dynamic between him and Amell’s character Ted will be the core of this show, and a number of great characters across the board will add to the ensemble.

Suits: LA does come from the original show’s creator in Aaron Korsh, and we do think that the entire idea here is based on NBC trying to capitalize on the original Suits blowing up on Netflix last summer. It has been confirmed that the new series is going to be set in the same universe and with that, there is a chance that some original cast members could come fact. Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht have both expressed a willingness to reprise Mike and Harvey in some capacity, so we’ll have to wait and see if that happens. Given that Ted Black in particular did work in New York prior to heading out to the West Coast, we tend to think he is at least familiar with Harvey Specter’s work.

Provided that NBC likes what they see with the spin-off, the earliest that we could expect it on the air is at some point this fall. Even if it doesn’t end up landing there, we also think that Peacock or even Netflix could choose to pick it up after the fact.

