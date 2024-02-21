NCIS season 21 will feature huge franchise milestone

One of the great things about a show like NCIS is that thanks to its long run, you have so many fun things to celebrate! In this case, we are actually talking about a milestone we weren’t even aware the franchise was approaching: 1,000 total episodes across all of the different shows!

So when are you going to see this big-time milestone come on the air? Think in terms of Monday, April 15, where it will air as the seventh episode of this current season. Given the magnitude of this particular story, it could be easy to think that this could be some sort of enormous crossover event. For the time being, we can’t guarantee that — however, there are at least going to be plenty of references to other shows through out! Speaking on this to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner David J. North had to say:

“One of our own beloved characters is going to end up in grave danger, and you’re go to see all of the different franchises brought into this in a little bit of a different way.”

Fellow showrunner Steven D. Binder also noted that there’s going to be a personal story, as well, for Leon Vance, which makes a great deal of sense given the fact that he is the big boss of the entire NCIS organization and can be the glue that binds everyone together. In a way, you can argue that Gibbs does, as well, but there hasn’t been much in the way of evidence out there to suggest that he will be appearing on the show this season.

For now, we’re just elated that the whole franchise has a chance to celebrate something like this — and who knows just how long it will last?

