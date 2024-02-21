Who is Paul Lukaitis? The Good Doctor airs title card tribute

Who is Paul Lukaitis? After tonight’s season 7 premiere of The Good Doctor, it makes sense to wonder that thanks to a title card.

As some of you may be familiar with already, these cards are one of the best ways that a show can honor someone who was close to them, and they hold great value both as a form of comfort and a larger tribute to viewers watching at home. It can inspire them to learn more about the person in question and in this case, we are talking about someone who was near and dear to the larger Good Doctor family.

Paul Lukaitis was a valued member of the crew for the ABC series, serving as a production manager for the first six seasons. He was someone responsible for helping the entire operation run smoothly, and that is not an easy thing to do when you consider the long hours, different actors coming and going, and also the lengthy number of episodes most seasons.

In addition to working on The Good Doctor, Lukaitis also worked on a number of other series including Timeless, Witches of East End, and Wayward Pines. The Vancouver production world may be vast in terms of the number of shows that have filmed there but at the same time, the crews still remain a close, tight-knit community. This title card shows just how much everyone on the medical drama cared about him, and it will be featured in all subsequent airings of the premiere moving forward.

With this being the final season of The Good Doctor, we do believe that there is going to be even more time spent on reflection for everyone who worked on the show. We hope that they are all able to cherish their time with Paul, who passed away in October 2023. The premiere tonight was the first opportunity that the show had to honor him, as it has not been on the air since the spring of last year.

Our thoughts go out to Paul Lukaitis’ family and loved ones in this difficult time. As we noted, we hope this card can serve as a comfort.

