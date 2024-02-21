Will Trent season 2 premiere: Is Cricket Dawson dead?

We knew entering the Will Trent season 2 premiere that there would be some big surprises, and there was a new character in Cricket Dawson. Of course, the strange irony here was that we lost Susan Kelechi Watson’s character not long after we first met her!

For a good chunk of this episode, we wondered whether there would be some twist where Cricket was actually a villain; or, that she would be a long-term love interest after the case. However, she gave her life trying to protect Will and with that, also played a role in his fractured emotional state.

So what did Watson herself have to say about this quit exit? Speaking to TVLine, she indicated further that despite having a short run, there was value in her character’s appearance:

… I love that she leaves an impression. Sometimes, there’s just a beginning, a middle and an end, and it all plays out in one episode. It’s in service to Will, and I’m excited to see how that affects him for at least another episode or two. I was just so happy to have the opportunity to play in this world for a little while.

Now as we move forward, we do think Will has another major case to unravel, one that could force him to dive back into his past. Not only that, but also one that forces him to work with the man who killed his mother. This is a story that could take up a good bit of his time.

In the end, we are of two minds about the death of Cricket. For starters, we are talking here about someone we would’ve loved to see for a good bit longer. However, we definitely did not expect her to be gone from the show anywhere near as soon as she was! This is, at least for now, a tough pill to swallow.

