Family Law season 3 episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘Bass Fishing’

New week on The CW you are going to have a chance to see Family Law season 3 episode 7. The title here is “Bass Fishing,” so what does that mean?

Well, it’s not so much about anyone taking a few rods and heading down to the river — the story is instead a little bit more complicated. What we’re going to be seeing here is a situation where a divorce is actually at the center of everything, which will (of course) cause a lot of complications for Abby. Isn’t this show at its best when it is messy and complicated? We tend to at least think so.

Below, you can check out the full Family Law season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

When the lucrative Bass divorce is derailed by allegations of husband Connery’s embezzling, Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) and Daniel (Zach Smadu, “Cardinal”) race to get their client, Sabrina, clear. But was Sabrina truly clueless about her estranged husband’s crimes? The episode was written by Sarah Dodd and directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers (#307). Original airdate 2/28/2024.

Obviously, this is an episode that is going to pack in a lot of content, but of course also bring us in more and more into the home stretch. There are only a handful of episodes left to go this season, and don’t you tend to think that these are going to have their fair share of big-time challenges?

After all, one thing we do know is that with each passing episode, you are going to be seeing the stakes higher for Abby. That is what this show likes to do moving into the finale on an annual basis and when you think about it, they really have no reason to do just about anything else! Just strep yourself in and prepare for a lot of drama.

What do you most want to see moving into Family Law season 3 episode 7 on The CW next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







