Wild Cards season 1 episode 7 spoilers: One more con?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Wild Cards season 1 episode 7 on The CW next week, things will be changing once again. This is a story titled “Con with the Wind” that we tend to think is going to provide all sorts of entertainment. Not only are we going to see more of Jason Priestley as George, but also a big question: What happens when he gets a chance to get out of jail for a few days? Well, a little bit of chaos is going to ensue! This is a story that could keep Max and Ellis apart for at least a little while, and we will have to see what sort of shifts in the dynamic come as a result of that.

Below, you can check out the full Wild Cards season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

George (Jason Priestley) gets a three-day pass from jail to spend his birthday with Max (Vanessa Morgan) and feels the urge to pull one more con. Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) helps a troubled youth charged with a B&E after he discovers it’s a teen his brother used to know. Also starring Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, and Fletcher Donovan (107). The episode was directed by Winnifred Jong and written by Seneca Aaron & Marcus Robinson. Original airdate 2/28/2024.

If we are to think beyond this episode for a moment, we can at least say that there is some reasonably good news — based on what The CW said last week at TCA, they are pretty darn happy with the performance of this show! With that, we tend to think that there is a good chance at a season 2, though we realize that not all that much is guaranteed. If you love the show, then be sure to keep checking it out! That is the #1 way to make all executives out there feel pretty darn confident.

