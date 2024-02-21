Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Voight’s reflections

As we prepare to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 on NBC next week, we should go ahead and say one thing — it is not often that Hank Voight is vulnerable. He doesn’t make a habit of doing that. Instead, he has spent the past several years trying to build up a pretty heavy suit of metaphorical armor. It protects him … so what happens when some of that is gone. Well, it seems like this could be a part of the next episode titled “Survival.”

So what is going to be coming up here? Well, as per usual, it is all tied to a case. Go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 synopsis below:

02/28/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim. TV-14

It remains to be seen what is coming up on Chicago PD beyond this particular episode, but we’re not at the halfway point yet and presumably, that does mean that there’s still a lot of opportunities to dive deep and learn something more about a lot of different characters. Really, this is the sort of thing you should want from this season based on what we’ve seen so far! It really has felt like the most character-focused story we have seen so far and honestly, we very-much aren’t mad about that.

The one thing that we want about episode 6 in particular is pretty simple: That there is a chance this carries in to the rest of the season, at least emotionally. We know that Chicago PD is largely a procedural, but we want to see some real evolution for Jason Beghe’s character here.

