NCIS season 21: Michael Weatherly on surprise Tony return

Last night on NCIS, you had a chance to see the emotional tribute to Ducky — and also a surprise return for Michael Weatherly. There’s a chance that some other characters did return for Ducky’s funeral and we didn’t see it, but Tony had a wonderful little moment with McGee and Jimmy. This was a nice bit of nostalgia and also a reminder that in the end, all of these characters are still a family.

So what did Weatherly himself have to say about the surprise return, which was done under a heavy veil of secret? In a post on Twitter, here is just some of what the actor had to say:

Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. 🙏 to [Brian Dietzen, CBS, and the show]. Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was [Daniela Ruah] who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there’s work to do!

This appearance from Weatherly was his first since his original departure as Tony, and we do tend to think that it does leave the door open for something more. However, at the same time there is no word as of yet as to whether or not we will see the character again. With this being a shortened season it does limit the possibilities; yet, at the same time we do tend to think that there is a chance we could see something more with both this character and/or Ziva down the road, now that they have presumably reunited. (That’s just something that we never had a chance to see on-screen.)

For now, the show goes on with NCIS and there is another episode of the show airing next week — one that will probably look and feel similar to several of the other main ones we have seen over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

