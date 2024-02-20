Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: Is there a timeline?

Now that we’re more than 24 hours removed from the season 1 finale, why not talk a little further about a Monsieur Spade season 2? It goes without saying, but of course we want more of the show! It really just comes down to a number of different factors that can be hard to gauge.

For the time being, let’s just say that first and foremost, the ratings have to be good enough to keep the show going — that means not just for AMC, but some other territories around the globe, as well. International partners are really the way of the future for a lot of shows out there, and this one is no exception. From here, you also have to figure out if the right story is there. Clive Owen has said that he would love to come back, but with the involvement of the current production team in Tom Fontana and Scott Frank.

We would love to be able to say now that we’re going to get news on a season 2 over the next month, but that feels unlikely. AMC is the sort of network that is more than fine spending months in order to figure out what the future holds, and so we’ll just be happy if we learn about the show’s future come this summer.

Of course, the real beauty in a possible Monsieur Spade season 2 is that it gives you a great opportunity to see something totally different. Sam Spade could really be anywhere tackling just about any case, especially since a number of loose ends were tied up in season 1. For us personally, we’d love to imagine that his daughter Teresa was along for the ride … or at least we think that she is his daughter.

