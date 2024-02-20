The Bachelor episode 6: Why did Lexi leave Joey’s season?

The Bachelor episode 6 brought with it a lot of big moments, but also the surprising departure of a contender in Lexi Young.

So, why did this happen? Well, let’s just say that this is actually one of the more understandable exits that we’ve had a chance to see on the show. If nothing else, it really spoke to what happens when couples start to have deeper conversations with each other.

What Lexi realized during her most recent group date is that she and Joey were not on the same timeline when it came to their future. He was interested in having an engagement of a couple of years, and then a couple of years together after the wedding before starting a family. She has been open about her endometriosis on the show already, and the struggles that she is going to have starting a family. She feels like Joey may be the right person and yet, the timelines may not match.

Following Joey’s one-on-one date with Maria, she decided to privately speak with him about where she stood at the moment. She made it clear that she had to take her infertility seriously. The feelings that the two of them have were 100% real and there is no denying that. However, this wasn’t about feelings. This was about two people who clearly were not on the same page with what they wanted.

Is leaving for the best?

We tend to think so, mostly because neither party seemed to be willing to budge on what it is that they wanted. We don’t mean that in a bad way — it’s just about being honest. Lexi may have hoped that he would change his mind about what he wanted, but she also couldn’t wait around for a maybe. We hope that Lexi does get what she wants and on her own timeline — that much is clear.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

