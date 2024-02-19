NCIS season 21 episode 2: Another view of Ducky tribute

As many of you may now be fully aware of, NCIS season 21 episode 2 is set to air in just a handful of hours. At this point, it is really hard to predict just how emotional things are going to be, largely because it feels on paper like it could be one tear-jerking moment after the next.

Without giving anything major away, the biggest thing that we can say at present is quite simple: Be prepared to see a lot of people putting their absolute all into making sure this Ducky tribute is both poignant and heartfelt. That means paying attention to some of the little details, and we have another reminder of that here.

If you head over to the official Twitter now for star Wilmer Valderrama, you can see an image from the episode showing a number of memorial wreaths that have been delivered to the office in DC. One of them is from the Agent Afloat Division, which was actually amplified not that long ago with Lucy Tara on NCIS: Hawaii. This is another demonstration of the attention to detail we are getting all across the board in this episode, as the writers clearly want to represent the entire franchise. We have shared already previews that include further references to the Hawaii-set show plus NCIS: Sydney and even NCIS: New Orleans, even though that show has been off the air for a good while.

As for possible cameos from former cast members, CBS is keeping things hush-hush on that front. We are not anticipating much, but are prepared for a pleasant surprise in the event that it happens. The most important thing is that David McCallum and Ducky get all the love that they deserve.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

