AGT: Fantasy League season 1 finale: Who won?

Who won AGT: Fantasy League season 1 over on NBC? Entering tonight’s episode, it felt almost wide open. After all, with the way in which the audience votes for this show it can be really hard to determine who actually is head and shoulders above the rest.

If there is any thought at all we had about the finale coming into it, it was that we would probably be getting something rather controversial. Why? Well, that is basically the way that most of these other spin-offs have gone over the years. The winner is often not someone you can call in advance and in the end, you just have to be okay with that. Sometimes, you end up seeing a person take it home who typically would not win the normal version of the show.

If we had to label someone in advance the likely champ / champs, it would probably be the Sainted choir because they performed last and typically, that is at least some sort of indicator for future success. Billy & Emily England would be interesting as surprise winners, but easily it could go to someone like Kodi Lee or Aidan Bryant who have won iterations of the show before.

As we approached the end of the show, let’s just say that some of our predictions were interesting, to say the least…

The results

In fifth place, we saw inspirational dancer Musa Motha — meanwhile, Sainted actually finished in fourth place! In the end, we thought that they would at least be in the top three. V. Unbeatable was actually in third, The Pack Drumline was in second — and then the winners were the Ramadhani Brothers. The strength act and Howie Mandel came out on top. Were they great? Yes, but this, once again, proved that these winter seasons of this show are likely out of touch with what the viewing public would do.

What do you think about the events of the AGT: Fantasy League season 1 finale?

Do you think that the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

