Who is Kristina Jones? The Equalizer airs title card tribute

Who is Kristina Jones? After watching tonight’s The Equalizer season 4 premiere you may have seen the title card dedicating the episode to her.

As some of you may be familiar, these cards are one of the most powerful and important ways that a show can honor one of their own, whether it be a cast member, someone in the crew, or just a member of the larger show family. These live on in subsequent airings are allow for a greater sense of healing and commemoration. There are so many people who help to make a show like The Equalizer work, and a number of them are unsung heroes through the entirety of the run.

As for the role Jones had within the world of the Queen Latifah series, that is something that we are still working to make clear. There is no clear cast or crew member within the show with that name, though sometimes not all credits are made apparent online. What we can say is that there was a Kristina Jones in Newark, New Jersey who passed away in late May 2023, following the most recent episodes of the show airing. Northern New Jersey is also where a significant portion of the CBS series is filmed. The easiest assumption to make is that she was involved, whether it be directly or indirectly, with the making of The Equalizer and a part of this world. (We have not found a single other obituary online for a Kristina Jones who passed in 2023.)

One other important thing to remember: Even if you do not work on a show like this (which remains unclear in this case), being a close friend or a family member to the cast and crew is also equally important. When production is ongoing for a series like this, hours are long, and the same can go for the amount of days you work in a week. You need as great of a support system as possible to help you through.

Our thoughts and condolences do go out to Kristina Jones’ family and loved ones during this difficult time. Maybe the title card serve as a sense of comfort.

