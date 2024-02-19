Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, February 19

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that a lot of people could be nervous after the show came back last week.

In the end, though, let’s just say that we don’t have to worry about another hiatus just yet — at least for the rest of the month. There will be an installment tonight, though this one is admittedly bittersweet. “The Stories We Leave Behind” is the tribute to David McCallum and his role of Ducky, who he played so brilliantly prior to his death last year. The show took their time to get to this point, mostly because the actor and this character deserved it. You are going to see some clips of Ducky from the past during the episode, but also a case in the present that ties back to him. Star Brian Dietzen co-wrote this episode, and we tend to think that he put everything he could into making this one special.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 2 synopsis with some additional updates as to what’s ahead:

“The Stories We Leave Behind” – As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While we would certainly love it if there are some cameos in this episode from past cast members, nothing is certain in regards to that. We can at least say that in some form, multiple offices from all over the world are going to step in and pay tribute.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

