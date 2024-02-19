Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 3: Friendship in peril?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 3 next week, as have a reminder of the show’s new focus. For those who are not aware, the producers had to trim down the cast of regulars dramatically into the season for budgetary reasons. That means that everyone is going to be spread around more throughout the season. They may get more airtime in the episodes that they are in, but you’ll also see less of them. It is, in the end, a part of the rather complicated setup for what is coming up in the weeks and months ahead.

Of course, this is before we even hand out a reminder that this is the final season of the show. The writers are going to have to build towards that in the midst of everything else.

If you want to get some more news now about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The Devil’s Hot Tub” – Abishola and Kemi’s friendship is pushed to the edge when Kemi wants to disregard Nigerian tradition and have a Las Vegas wedding. Also, Bob and the Wheelers have to avert a strike at MaxDot before it sinks the family business, on BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, Feb. 26 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond this episode…

We hope that you are prepared for a two-episode block! On March 4, it seems as though there are actually two installments that are going to be back to back starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The Neighborhood is going to be off the air for a week. A lot of this has a lot to do with CBS at least giving Bob Hearts Abishola enough episodes to tie it all together.

