Is Funny Woman new tonight on PBS, February 18, 2024?

Is Funny Woman new tonight on PBS? It goes without saying, but we would love nothing more than to see the show back.

Well, let’s get to sharing some of the bad news now, as we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see the series return. There is no new installment tonight. What gives when it comes to that? Well, it is rather simple, and tied to the fact that last week was the season 1 finale! That’s where we had a chance to see Barbara a.k.a. Sophie’s story come to an end, at least for the time being. We already know that the show is coming back for more, and it is really a matter of when rather than if. (Our hope here is that we have a chance to see the show at some point in early 2025, but nothing is confirmed.)

If you have not seen the official description for season 2 as of yet, it does a pretty good job of setting the stage:

In series one, Barbara from Blackpool realised her dream and became TV comedy star, Sophie Straw, the nation’s favourite. In series two, Sophie finds out that ‘having a voice’ doesn’t mean it will be heard and that fame is a fickle friend. Fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows, Sophie tries her hand at arthouse cinema hoping it will be more progressive – it isn’t! Undeterred, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell authentic stories in all their messy and hilarious glory. She’s found her voice, and no one can stop her using it! She learns that the power is in the word.

We do think that there will be some laughs moving forward, but also of course drama and inspirational moments, as well! What we love about this show is that it is different from many of PBS’ other British imports, and we hope that they keep things going.

What do you most want to see moving into Funny Woman season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







