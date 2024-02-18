Death in Paradise season 13 episode 4: A blackout murder!

As we prepare to see Death in Paradise season 13 episode 4 on BBC One net week, are we going to see something new?

We should start this piece off by merely saying that this series, perhaps more so than any other, really does face some challenges when it comes to refreshing itself year after year. After all, we don’t think that it is that easy to constantly have to figure out new cases when you’ve done so many already!

For this one in particular, the question is rather simple: How was someone electrocuted to death in front of multiple people? Were there multiple killers working together, or was this premeditated out far in advance? The Death in Paradise season 13 episode 4 synopsis does its job to better set the stage:

After an island-wide blackout causes havoc in Honoré, the team trace the source to a local substation… and discover an electrocuted dead body. On first appearances, it seems like a tragic accident, but when Neville and the team investigate the computer repair shop where the victim worked, they discover a hidden world of data mining and crypto currency.

It turns out the victim was stealing electricity in order to mine thousands and thousands in crypto. With so much money at stake, it soon becomes clear that this was no accidental death after all. The only problem is that all three suspects were together at the time of the victim’s electrocution. So if it was murder, how did they do it?

We will at least say now that this synopsis does give us a pretty clear indicator that this will actually be one of the more topical cases that the show has taken on. We know that this sort of mining is something that is happening out there and beyond that, it is detrimental to the environment in many instances. Sure, this could be a standard murder case, but it may also be speaking to something more.

