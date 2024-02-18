Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 2/18/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Have we finally made it to the end of the break?

Typically, we know that the award-winning late-night series tends to start the week after the Super Bowl and without further ado, prepare to celebrate: That is happening again here. You are going to see a new episode tonight, and it actually is going to be at the standard timeslot of 11:00 p.m. Eastern. (We say “actually” here because there are a ton of instances where this doesn’t end up happening.)

As for what lies ahead in the premiere, we do wonder already if Oliver is going to find a way to continue with this whole Steamboat Willie bit he’s been doing ever since the end of last year. Maybe he addresses it but in general, we tend to think that the show’s going to go in a slightly different direction.

So what will the focus be tonight? Well, here is your preliminary reminder that Oliver isn’t going to be spending the whole night recapping the past couple of months since his show was last on. There may be a quick rundown of a few things, but the bulk of the episode is going to be devoted to a singular issue much like we saw in the past.

Given that we are entering an election year at the moment, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing more content themed around this. It is a tricky balancing act, though, given that there is also SO much election coverage throughout the year and there may be a fear of oversaturating the market with more of what people have already seen in other venues. The uniqueness of some of the topics is one of the many things that does help to set Last Week Tonight apart.

