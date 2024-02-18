The Rookie season 6 spoilers: Show EP on Bailey’s future

As we prepare ourselves to see The Rookie season 6 premiere on ABC this Tuesday, there are so many things to discuss! The show is going to veer into a number of directions and beyond that, celebrate some big milestones.

There is a good chance that a lot of you know about one of them already: Nolan and Bailey getting married in the 100th episode. Are they going to have a baby after the fact? It makes some sense to wonder, especially given the fact that Jenna Dewan is pregnant in real life. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Alex Hawley does confirm that the two are going to have discussions about children (remember, Nolan already has a grown son), but they are not planning to write in Dewan’s pregnancy into the story:

This was the first time that I got an “I am pregnant” phone call from an actress where I didn’t step into the writers room and go, “OK, this is what we’re doing this year…,” because we already had story that we really liked that was about the conversations. So, yeah, we’re hiding it.

Odds are, there are also going to be plenty of stories for Nolan and Bailey on The Rookie that exist beyond this, so be prepared for that as well. This is going to be an extremely atypical season, largely because there are only ten episodes being filmed and within that, everything is going to take place within a compressed window. Even still, it feels easy to be confident that Hawley and the creative team are going to give you a lot crammed into a short amount of time. Why wouldn’t they? The stronger that these stories are, after all, the better the chances that we do get another season on the other side.

