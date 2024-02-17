The Rookie season 6 spoilers: More Tim, Lucy news

As we prepare to see The Rookie season 6 over on ABC in a matter of days, why not talk all about Lucy and Tim? It is pretty hard not to! This is one of the most-beloved couples on all of TV, and we do think that there is a lot to celebrate at the moment.

After all, the two are together now! The writers took a lot of time to get these two characters together and now, they can play into all sorts of new antics and activities. We do think that there’s going to be a lot of fun from start to finish and yet, also some challenges.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, Eric Winter made it clear that there are a lot of real challenges ahead for both him and Melissa O’Neill’s characters, and that will come with its fair share of highs and lows:

What we’re gonna see, and what I like, is a lot of authenticity about a couple learning how to navigate these waters of growth in career and as a couple. I just know that in real life, in my own relationships, it’s not always easy to navigate changes in careers and relationships. I’m not saying changes in respect to [Chen and Bradford’s relationship specifically], but it could be a different position, like being detective, whatever it is. These are jumps in a job that can take a toll on a relationship, and given Tim’s past with his ex wife, it’s a lot. So I think it would have been a shame to not feel them go through those challenges and try to navigate that as a couple, because that’s what you want. You want to see real couples have real problems and figure it out. Her being a detective is a tough thing for Tim to go through.

Tim diving more into his past is always an eye-opener for me to know why he is the way he is and the challenges he’s always kept everybody away from. We’re diving into a lot of that to understand more about him as a person, and [Lucy] is helping to bring out a lot of the best in Tim to help him navigate that.

We know that the next couple within the world of The Rookie to get married is Bailey and Nolan, as that is going to happen in the 100th episode. Is it possible that Tim and Lucy are walking down the aisle down the road? We certainly hope so…

