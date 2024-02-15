The Rookie season 6 episode 2 spoilers: 100th episode details!

As many of you out there may be already aware, The Rookie season 6 episode 2 is going to serve as the 100th episode of the series. With that, there is a lot to celebrate! There aren’t that many shows out there that really make it to this point in their run, let alone ones that have so many memorable characters who have been there from the start.

If you have been up to date on some of the preview information that is out there already, then you might be familiar with the act that Nolan and Bailey are getting married during the episode. That should be the real source of joy for most of it. So what’s happening beyond that? Well, there are still some cases that will be involved in the narrative, and there is another couple in Lucy and Tim that is deserving of some time in the spotlight, as well.

The title for The Rookie season 6 episode 2 is “The Hammer.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below offers more on what lies ahead:

The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey’s wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim’s relationship is put to the test.

(TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

While we do think there could be at least a few bumps in the road here and there for Nolan and Bailey, at the same time we think the wedding is actually going to happen. Obviously, this show loves its fair share of drama and we’ve seen some truly insane things happen before … but characters also deserve a win here and there. This could be a great opportunity for that to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Rookie and its season 6 premiere right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 6 episode 2 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







