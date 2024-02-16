Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 (finale): Alfre Woodard’s role

In just a couple of days the finale for Monsieur Spade season 1 is going to be upon us — with that, what can you expect to see?

For the time being, let’s begin here by noting that there are so many different things that make us curious about what we’re seeing in this final episode. Are we going to see the boy Zayd in safe hands? Is Sam Spade going to treat Teresa like his actual daughter despite all the ambiguity? There is a lot to consider there.

For the sake of this preview, though, let’s hone in particular on a guest star in Alfre Woodard. Who exactly is she playing on the show? There is so much that we have to wonder based on what we’ve seen…

If you head over to The Wrap, you can check out a new sneak preview from the upcoming finale that features the actress in a room with many of the heavy-hitters this season, whether it be Sam Spade, Philippe, George’s mother, and so many others. It seems like she has some authority over the group and demands answers and information. However, she does not give her actual name in the preview, let alone who she works for. It feels easy to assume that she could be there to either stop Philippe or find the boy, mostly because the bulk of the series so far has been about one of these two things. Could she have some sort of history with Spade? That at least feels possible.

Our hope, personally, is that she does offer at least some closure to the story we’ve seen so far, but also sets the stage for a possible season 2. (For now, nothing is confirmed.)

