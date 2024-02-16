NCIS season 21 episode 2 spoilers: How will Ducky tribute be told?

In just a few days NCIS season 21 episode 2 is going to be here and with that, of course, comes a ton of emotions. This is a tribute to David McCallum as Ducky one of the most important characters in the history of the show. This is not a loss that is going to be easy for anyone to handle and understandably so. We are talking about a longtime member of the team, and for the actors, someone they’d come to know on a deep level.

Based on the promo for this episode, it seems as though we’re going to see Jimmy Palmer be the one who first discovers that the character has passed on. Why frame it in that way? Speaking to TVLine, here is what actor (and co-writer for this episode) Brian Dietzen had to say:

I think everyone knows that we want to honor not only the character of Ducky, but also David McCallum, in a proper way, and what was important about it was showing that this is a family — how you come in and take care of your own, how you are there for your loved ones. This is a part of Jimmy’s daily existence, going into Ducky’s house and picking him up to bring him to work, dropping off some coffee, maybe just checking in on him as you do with with a family member. I thought that it was really important to show how hard this team is hit, how hard they’re rocked by this loss. And the person that certainly was closest to him was Jimmy.

We do imagine that there are going to be a number of personal touches throughout this episode to Ducky and McCallum, and there could still be some surprises! Of course, we’d love if there is a surprise cameo or two, but logistically it’s hard to imagine that we’re going to have some massive roll-call of familiar faces turning up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

