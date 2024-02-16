Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, February 16

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? After such a long wait, are we about to see the world of the Reagans once more?

Well, there is no point in being altogether concerned about this any longer — Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the family are set to be here in just a matter of hours! The premiere episode titled “Loyalty” is set to be coming at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and in true show fashion, there is a lot of big stuff around every turn.

Are there some parts of the series that could be different than the past? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked! Yet, at the same time, Blue Bloods is a show built on a pattern and a rhythm. We don’t think there is any reason why things could change all that much.

If you have not heard the full season 14 episode 2 synopsis below, it does a good job setting the stage for what lies ahead:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Remember that the fourteenth season is (unfortunately) the final one. There are eighteen episodes, and they are going to be split into two separate parts. The latter is set to arrive in the fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

