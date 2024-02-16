Masters of the Air episode 6: More challenges

As we get prepared to see Masters of the Air episode 6 on Apple TV+, we don’t think the following will be a shock: There are more drama ahead. We anticipate that we are going to see a few different elements of the story that are different than what we’ve seen before, mostly because parts of the crew will be scattered. Meanwhile, there are going to be a few different twists and turns when it comes to new arrivals and significant adversaries.

Below, you can check out the full Masters of the Air episode 6 synopsis with more information about what lies ahead:

Rosie and his crew are sent to rest at a country estate. Crosby meets an intriguing British officer at Oxford. Egan faces the essence of [pure] evil.

So how many more episodes are left? Well, let’s put it this way — we have officially made it past the halfway point of the series. This is a nine-episode miniseries that is designed to bring you a pretty comprehensive story of these characters. We continued to be pretty awed about the fact that the streaming service managed to deliver something that is this broad in scale — sure, we know that Apple has an almost-unlimited budget, but still.

Do we wish that there was a little bit more that was ultimately given away here by the streaming service for this episode? Sure, but that’s just not how things are going to happen here. We do know obviously know what the bigger picture is here due to the World War II setting but at the same time, there are little nuances that can be filled in. Also, we know that there are going to be some awesome performances — that’s the part of the story at this point that feels a little bit more like a given.

