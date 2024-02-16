Doctor Who season 14: Is David Tennant context with ending?

Now that we are months removed from David Tennant’s return to Doctor Who, this leads to all sorts of questions. Take, for starters, whether or not he is itching to return again. The 60th anniversary left his character in a spot where theoretically, he could pop back at any moment given that he is off with Donna and enjoying something he never had. Finally, the character has a family; meanwhile Ncuti Gatwa’s iteration of the character (pictured above) is the one who is off doing other things.

Ultimately, after so many years as this character across multiple decades, it does feel as though Tennant is finally ready to let his version of the character rest. Speaking to the Radio Times, here is what he had to say:

“The Doctor’s happy. He is in a garden in Chiswick, being made mac and cheese by Bonnie Langford!

“The door is not any more open than it ever was, because in Doctor Who if you want to bring someone back, there are endless ways of doing it. It’s very much the end of the story.”

Ultimately, we still wouldn’t rule out another return in ten years for the next anniversary, but we don’t think that Tennant needs to prove himself beyond what we’ve had a chance to see so far. We also think there’s just something so joyous about where he now is that we’re not sure that this ever has to be disrupted. He’s achieved something new for The Doctor, and that is a pretty darn remarkable thing when you consider just how long this character has been around over the course of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including what else could be coming via Millie Gibson

What do you think — are you happy with the way in which David Tennant’s arc on Doctor Who ended?

What do you imagine him off doing now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







