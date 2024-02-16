Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7: Is Sams on the boat?

While we wait for Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 on Hulu, what better time to discuss one Viktor Sams?

If you have been paying attention (details matter!), then you know already that Sams is the cornerstone for the entire story. Most of the narrative does revolve around him in some way, being that he was the architect for both the death of Imogene’s mother and then also Keith a.k.a. Danny aboard the boat. Even if he did not commit either crime directly (we know he did not murder the latter), his influence seemingly holds no bounds. He is able to convince others to do the dirty deeds for him.

Given that Sams has an elaborate tech base aboard the show, is it possible that the character himself is also somewhere amidst the guests and the crew? This has been a really enticing possibility for most of the season, and we will admit that it is among the most fun of possibilities! If Sams is someone we haven’t met, is it anywhere near as interesting? We believe personally it only is if the character turns out to be Imogene’s father (who we know nothing about) or her mother, who is seemingly dead.

Given that Sams has to be of a certain age to orchestrate all of the killings in the past, it does limit the possible suspects here somewhat. You have Katherine and Lawrence, who were obviously around at the time, but who else? You can easily argue that the Kingmaker was lurking around somewhere and he had access to just about anyone and everyone.

Then, you have to wonder about the Chuns. Sure, they are a part of an attempted merger now, but was one of them pulling strings even way back when? On paper, it may feel like a totally crazy idea, but this is also a totally crazy show! A big part of the fun here is never quite knowing what is about to happen.

Who do you think is aboard the ship on Death and Other Details?

