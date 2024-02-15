Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7: Flashbacks aplenty?

As you try to get yourselves ready to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 over on Hulu next week, are we going to see a lot of flashbacks?

On the surface, it seems like the answer to this is a pretty clear “absolutely yes” — how can it not be? Just think for a moment about where this past episode concluded! Rufus openly admitted to Imogene that he is not what he has presented himself to be. He may have some particular skills that make him a good detective, but the world’s greatest? He is really more of a fraud.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

Because of this assertion, we do tend to think that episode 7 will need to spend a lot of time in the past to show how Rufus really handled the case of Imogene’s mother. To us so far, it has been presented as this sort of “case that got away,” one that Mandy Patinkin’s character just could not solve for any reason. What if he actually was actually hired as a pawn at the time, and did not actually accomplish anything on purpose? What if his investigation since has been out of guilt?

Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if at least half of this upcoming episode is in the past, especially since it gives us an opportunity to also get a different view of other possible characters as well. Take Katherine, for example — we have suspected her as being a possibly killer (or even Viktor Sams) throughout most of the season. Is there a chance that we’re going to see more evidence here?

Given that there are only four episodes remaining in this season, everything has to move quickly now. Otherwise, you run the risk of there not being time to tie some of this stuff up!

Related – Get some other updates on the next Death and Other Details episode

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







