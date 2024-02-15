So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2: A crime at court?

Following the premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn even more about So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2? We are happy to help!

The first order of business here is noting that the show is going to do its best to maintain the style and charm of the first go-around. While there are some serious issues being tackled here, we don’t think that the tone is all that different at times from Suits and some of the blue-sky shows that we have had a chance to see on USA over the years. This show has a chance to be even more popular than it’s been through the first season! We think that this is a reason why the show is still airing after Ghosts and Young Sheldon — CBS wants to keep building up the audience.

So what will the basis be entering So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 2? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

“Your Day in Court” – As Margaret and Todd work on two separate cases, Todd suspects a crime is happening in the courthouse right under their noses, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Feb. 22 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, our feeling is that we’ll have closure to some of these stories and yet, there are also still some big questions. How did Todd almost miss this? Also, what are some of the long-term stories this season going to be? There aren’t going to be as many episodes this time around due to the industry strikes of last year and by virtue of that, everything is going to matter perhaps even more than ever before.

