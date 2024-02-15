Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Brett’s final episode?

Is Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 going to be the final episode for Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett? At this point, it is fair to wonder!

For now, here is at least some of what we can tell you — the upcoming February 28 installment “Port in the Storm” will serve as the big goodbye to the character as a part of Firehouse 51. Is there a chance that we could still be an appearance or two from her after the fact outside of the firehouse? In theory sure, but we are also not counting on that all that much.

If you want to learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 synopsis below right away:

02/28/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Violet scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue. A call at the expo center takes a shocking turn. TV-14

It does also feel like the Brett – Casey wedding is taking place here, so go ahead and brace for a really emotional episode with a lot of big moments throughout. We know that it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to Killmer after such a long run, but at least Sylvie and Matt seem to be getting a happy ending! We also know already that the world of One Chicago is pretty fluid in general, as there are constantly various comings and goings that take place. We have, on some level, grown used to all of the changes, even if there are still instances where it is difficult to say goodbye. (We just hope that we get to see more Severide around this point, given that him not being around for this wedding would honestly be weird.)

