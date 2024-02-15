When Calls the Heart: Erin Krakow talks impact ahead of season 11

As we prepare for the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel this April, why not get another positive story?

If there is one thing that we know about this show by and large, it is about building a sense of community. The Hearties are an extremely passionate audience for a reason! They produce conventions, live-tweet episodes, and are a big reason that the series has been on the air for over a decade.

It is not often that you see a TV show’s fan base lead to a segment on a network morning show and yet, here we are. If you head over to the link here, you can see a segment on CBS Sunday Morning from this past weekend featuring not only star / executive producer Erin Krakow, but many of the fans talking here all about the show and what it means to them. You also get some examples of Hearties doing good and how everything began. Sometimes, it’s nice to get a little bit of that reflection now that we are so deep into the show’s run.

Now, as we do prepare for season 11 of When Calls the Heart, we know that there are a number of enormous questions that do need to be asked here. What are some of the big ones? Just think mostly in terms of whether or not Elizabeth and Nathan can build a meaningful relationship together, and then also what is happening with Lucas now that he is the Governor. We know that Chris McNally is not departing the show, but his exact role is going to be interesting given the fact that in theory, the Governor would need to be away from Hope Valley for a long stretch.

