Monsieur Spade season 1 finale promo: A season 2 clue?

As we get ourselves to see the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale on AMC this weekend, is there more hope for a season 2? Oddly, you can argue so!

The first thing that we really should note here is quite simple: This show was originally billed as a limited series with a clear ending. We do still think that the latter is true. However, there is something about the promotion for the show right now that is leaving us pretty darn curious…

If you head over to the official AMC Instagram, you can see the preview for what’s next — which you may have already seen this past weekend. What’s a little bit more notable here is the fact that it is labeled, both in the actual promo as as well as the caption, as the season finale. At the very least, this represents the network keeping their options open, which at this point is smart.

It is ultimately pretty tough to know whether or not the series is generating great ratings across all platforms, mostly because streaming figures are never publicly revealed. However, Clive Owen is sensational and for now, the critical reception is strong. All of this at least does make us think there is a legitimately good chance that something more could be coming, provided of course that the story is there. We don’t think anyone is going to be that interested in just bringing Monsieur Spade back just for the sake of doing so! It has to live up to the reputation of The Maltese Falcon, one of the greatest films of this era.

We definitely want more of this show — for now, let’s just hope the series sticks the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

