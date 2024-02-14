Monsieur Spade season 2: A new reason for renewal optimism?

As we get prepared for the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale on AMC this weekend, it is inevitable to want a little bit more. Sure, the Clive Owen – Maltese Falcon follow-up was billed as a limited series, but we also tend to think that we’ve seen enough of these over the years to know that this does not necessarily have to stick. There could be a chance more is coming down the road, and today, we like to think there’s another reason for hope.

Per a report per Variety, film and television studio Fifth Season has secured the international distribution rights to the six-episode series, and we don’t think it is going to have that hard of a time selling. While the show may be short, it is also extremely well-done. One of the biggest challenges it had prior to this news is that its broadcast partners in AMC and Canal+ are not present globally for all viewers — this is not a similar situation to what you get when a show is out on Netflix or Amazon.

The larger implication of this deal is simply that more viewers have a chance to see the series and through that, the potential for more revenue is greater. We know that commercial success is not going to be the only factor in getting more Monsieur Spade, but it helps. A part of this will also come down to what co-creators Scott Frank and Tom Fontana want to do insofar as the story goes; Owen has expressed an interest in doing more, provided that Frank and Fontana are still involved.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just hope that the season 1finale is satisfying. That is one of the best ways to ensure that a season 2 delivers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

