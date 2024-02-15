The Irrational season 1 finale spoilers: Will it set up season 2?

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Irrational season 1 finale on NBC week, why not try to set the stage for season 2? There is, after all, so much to look forward to from start to finish here!

We know already that the first season could be looking to wrap up at least a few loose ends, with one of the biggest ones being the truth about that bombing that has been at the center of Alec’s story for most of the series. Yet, there is also a season 2 that has already been ordered! We tend to imagine that the show is going to be actively focused on that at the same time, even if they didn’t know when writing the season 1 finale that there would be more.

In the end, just know this: Network TV tends to work in a very particular way. Unless you know that you are a limited series, you tend to think there could be more.

Speaking to Parade about some of what is coming up here, actress Maahra Hill did very much make it clear some of what is coming up in the finale and beyond just that, also some of what the future could hold:

The finale opens a totally new and unexpected door that will likely be explored throughout the second season. There are going to be some dangerous situations that every character is put in. Our writers are busy creating our next season as we speak, so I am eagerly awaiting the next chapter along with everyone else.

When could another season premiere?

If we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see something more later this year — think as early as September! Much of it will depend on NBC’s schedule plans that they will devise later this spring but for now, we tend to be pretty confident in whatever is next.

