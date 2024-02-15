Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 honors Treat Williams

Following the conclusion of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 on FX Wednesday night, the series delivered something significant: A title card honoring one of their own.

This particular story tonight was dedicated to the late, great Treat Williams, a fantastic actor who has appeared across a myriad of shows over the past several years. Some of his more recent credits include the likes of Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire — for the Ryan Murphy produced Feud, he played the part of Bill Paley. This was one of his final roles, and he was absolutely extraordinary in much of it.

So why choose to specifically honor Williams now, as opposed to some other point in the season? We tend to think it is tied to this being one of his strongest episodes and the producers choosing this precise time to honor him. This was a prime example of everything he brought to the table playing layered, complicated individuals. Bill certainly proved himself to be just that throughout the story we saw here. (There may still be more coming; just because we saw the title card at this point does not mean that we have necessarily reached the end of his story.)

As many of you may know, title cards are one of the ways in which a show chooses to honor someone dear to them, whether it be an actor, a crew member, or even someone who served as an inspiration. These can serve as a great comfort to those who were impacted by a passing. We know how loved Williams was in the acting community for his warmth, his stories, and passion for the craft. He brought a lot to this season of Feud in every single scene, especially working alongside another fantastic performer in Naomi Watts.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Williams’ family and everyone who loved him over the years. We hope that this tribute serves as a comfort, and we know that the card present tonight will live on across future airings and streams.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

