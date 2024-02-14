NCIS season 21 episode 2: Brian Dietzen on Ducky tribute

As many of you are aware at this point, NCIS season 21 episode 2 coming up is the emotional tribute to Ducky. If you’re feeling misty-eyed thinking about, we more than understand. David McCallum’s character was a part of this show from the very start and even when he wasn’t on-set the past few years, the creative team still worked to include him.

Tragically, McCallum is now gone, and it is clear that the writers are going to send Ducky into the sunset. This will be a chance for everyone on the show to grieve together, and it makes some sense in the end that McCallum’s longtime on-screen collaborator Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) is co-writing the story.

So how did all of this come about? Well, once upon a time, it was not even a plan. Here is some of what Dietzen had to say to TV Insider:

We had the work stoppage this last year because of the [writers’ and actors] strikes, so we have a 10-episode order this season instead of our normal 22, sometimes 24 episodes. I’ve been cowriting with Scott Williams just about once a year, the last couple years, and so this year, I let my showrunners, David North and Steven Binder, know that I wasn’t going to request a script because we have a wonderful writing staff and I felt like, oh, there’s no need for me to step in there because we only have 10 episodes. Then David passed away, and I think that Scott really wanted to write his farewell episode and he thought it would be fitting if it would be a co-written with me. David and Steve said, that’s super appropriate. We all think that’s a really good thing, and you two obviously work well together, so go off and do your thing. I was really honored to be asked to do so, and I just wanted to make him proud.

We do not have any concerns about this episode — it is coming from a heartfelt place and while it will be a proper tribute, it will also feel like NCIS. There is still a case, after all, one that is tied to an element of Ducky’s past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

