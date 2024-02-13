NCIS season 21 premiere ratings: How did it fare at CBS?

All things considered, it is pretty darn difficult to not have curiosity around the NCIS season 21 premiere at CBS. We are talking about a series that was once the biggest show on network TV, and also one that has undergone quite a transition over the past years.

Luckily, at this point it does feel like we’ve reached a point where a lot of people who wanted to leave after Gibbs’ exit already have, and the numbers leveled off. As a matter of fact, the news that we have today on the ratings front is actually rather positive!

Per some of the early live+same-day data we have via the network, the big premiere episode last night generated a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic as almost 7.2 million viewers — in terms of the latter measurement, this is an increase of more than 30% from last season’s premiere! It is also up a nice amount from the season 20 average. It is the most-watched episode of the show since January of last year. This episode was likely buoyed in part by airing after the Super Bowl, which allowed for a considerable amount of advertising.

So what does all of this mean in the long-term? That is something that still remains to be seen but for now, we’re optimistic that we are going to see a season 22. Next week’s episode could easily end up having a larger viewership than this one, due mostly to the fact that it marks the tribute to the late, great David McCallum, who passed away last year. Based on the previews we’ve seen, we tend to think that it will be one of the biggest tear-jerkers we’ve had in quite some time.

