Good Trouble season 5 episode 18 spoilers: Callie, Jamie’s party

As we prepare to see Good Trouble season 5 episode 18 on Freeform next week, absolutely there is a ton to be excited for. After all, we’re in the home stretch of the final season!

Now that we’ve noted all of this, are there also some reasons to be a little bit afraid? Consider, for starters, the fact that a lot of times, some major twist crops up on a show like this leading into the series finale. Also, while we anticipate that there is going to be a happy ending here eventually, there may be a lot of setbacks / bumps in the road that happen before that point. Right now, our advice is to be prepared for almost anything.

What’s also making us nervous is quite simple: Freeform isn’t giving a lot of information away about what’s ahead in “All These Engagements.” Just go ahead and check out the Good Trouble season 5 episode 18 synopsis with some additional insight:

The Coterie gathers for Callie and Jamie’s engagement celebration.

That isn’t saying a lot … so what happens around it? This is not going to be the sort of episode where everyone just gathers together, shares some happy memories, and then goes about their day. That never happens. Whatever transpires at this celebration is going to lead to a handful of other events at the end of the show. It’s hard to specify what those will be as of yet, but just think back to some of the central themes of the series. Good Trouble is, at its core, a show about young adults trying to figure out their lives as they chase their big dreams. Sometimes, dreams evolve. On other occasions, you become even more committed to them than ever before.

No matter what, we just hope that there are a few more characters from The Fosters involved in the endgame…

What do you most want to see moving into Good Trouble season 5 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







