Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/13/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to have a chance to see the show again alongside FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

There is no denying that it’s been an incredibly long wait, and of course there’s nothing that we would love more than to see the dramas back in the near future. Luckily, we are here to say that this is exactly what’s going to happen in a matter of hours! All three shows are set to return at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and you are going to see stories filled with drama, twists, turns, and of course updates on all the characters.

If you want to learn more about them all right now, have no fear — you just have to check out all of the synopses below…

FBI season 6 episode 1, “All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1, “June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1, “Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What about beyond these episodes?

Rest assured that there is more coming and beyond that, it is coming up soon. There are new episodes of all of these shows set for February 20! Consider that another excited thing to be psyched-up for right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

