Who is Matt Dale? Quantum Leap airs title card tribute

Who is Matt Dale? Following tonight’s Quantum Leap episode, you may have seen a title card noting that the story was “dedicated to our friend.” These dedications are incredibly important to friends and loved ones and in this case, we tend to think that it is especially kind.

After all, what this title card does is remind us further of something we already knew: This is one of the more tightly-knit fandoms in all of TV. Matt Dale was a co-host of the popular Quantum Leap Podcast, and over the years participated in a number of fantastic discussions about the show. The podcast has also covered the original series extensively, and those who watch both know that there are some clearly connections between the two.

Dale passed away in late 2023 and with this title card, the producers, cast, and crew are doing a wonderful thing in acknowledging his contributions to the greater Quantum Leap universe. This is a world that, in general, stands for so many things that are good, whether it be friendship, community, equality, and the value of science. This is a series that has also taken on a number of important issues over the years and never shied away from honest discussions. We tend to think that it has made the world a better place, and discussions around the show help to further along those goals.

Title cards like this do live on in subsequent airings, as well, and they allow everyday viewers an opportunity to learn more about the dearly departed, including how they contributed to the show on some level. Sometimes, they are dedications to cast or crew members who are no longer with us; in this case, it is a greater extension of the community. We are sure that this card means a lot to Dale’s family and loved ones, many of who are still actively engaged with this show week in and week out.

Our thoughts go out to Matt Dale’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Once again, we love and have so much respect for the show when it comes to offering this dedication.

