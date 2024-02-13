NCIS season 21 premiere: Was Torres, or his sister, the killer?

The NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS tonight finally answered a question that we’ve wondering for the past nine months — and, dare we say, they did it effectively!

After all, we genuinely wondered whether or not Nick Torres killed the man responsible for traumatizing his whole family decades ago. The motive was there! Then, when we saw him showing some particularly suspicious behavior, we were even more worried. Why would he make himself look guilty for something unless he actually did it?

Well, as it turns out, he was trying to protect someone — his own sister — who he thought committed the crime. We haven’t seen Torres’ sister in a long time and this was an effective way to bring her back. After all, she spent a lot of the episode worried that her brother was the killer, and this whole story was largely about the two of them trying to protect each other when, in reality, neither one of them was actually guilty. It took a while for us to get to that answer but eventually, we did.

With that, Torres can be a part of the team again! However, there are still questions that Parker may have to ask himself. Is Nick too much of a loose cannon? Can he keep himself together? We are personally worried now that he has broken his sobriety and seems to be back at square one when it comes to his mental health. He is going to need to lean on his team more than ever.

Of course, what makes that difficult is that all of them are now going to experienced a shared tragedy and something else painful: The loss of Ducky. That will be a huge story moving into episode 2.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

